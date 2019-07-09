Here’s How You Can Get Free Chick-fil-A Today

It’s Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-fil-A and chicken die-hards are able to get a free meal — with a catch. As a part of the annual Chick-fil-A tradition, consumers dressed up as a cow are entitled to one free entrée at the chain. Anyone wearing any type of cow-branded apparel, say a cow-print bandana or shirt — or carrying a cowbell, for that matter — will get their choice of a free sandwich.

It should be noted that only the sandwich is free and any extras such as an order of fries or a drink is an additional charge. The deal is valid until 7:00 p.m. local time so yes, you still have a little bit of time to go on out and get yourself some dinner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are excited to celebrate the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day in our restaurants across the country,” Chick-fil-A marketing chief Jon Bridges said in a statement. “We are grateful for our customers’ enthusiasm toward this fun annual tradition.”

On top of this year serving as the 15th straight Cow Appreciation Day, the chain’s iconic “Eat More Chikin” Cows have been a part of the brand for nearly a quarter of a century.

“This year’s Cow Appreciation Day marks the 24th anniversary of Chick-fil-A’s award-winning marketing campaign featuring the “Eat Mor Chikin” Cows,” a statement from the restaurant read. “In addition to the clever roadside billboards that made them famous, the boisterous bovines have shared more than 9.9 million free entrées with Chick-fil-A guests who have helped celebrate them throughout the years.”

Just last month, Chick-fil-A was named as the most popular fast food spot for the fourth straight year.

“We are honored by the ranking and grateful to our customers for choosing Chick-fil-A – it’s truly our pleasure to serve them,” the restaurant told ComicBook.com. “More than 145,000 people represent Chick-fil-A in 2,400 restaurants. This recognition is acknowledgment of their commitment to serving great food with gracious hospitality to our devoted customers.”

What’s your go-to Chick-fil-A sauce? What about your favorite sandwich? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to gush over food!