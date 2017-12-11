‘Harry Potter’ Creator J.K. Rowling Biopic Gaining Steam In Hollywood

Harry Potter fans have a new reason to be excited: a script about the wizarding world’s creator is gaining steam in Hollywood.

Written by Anna Klassen, an up-and-coming scribe who formerly covered entertainment news at Bustle, When Lightning Strikes is the astutely titled script telling the story of J.K. Rowling and it’s being placed on some powerful lists in filmmaking. When Lightning Strikes has landed itself coveted rankings on the 2017 Black List and 2017 Hit List.

“This script is a story of one woman overcoming unthinkable odds – poverty, domestic abuse, depression – to create something born, miraculously, out of love,” Klassen told ComicBook.com. “It’s a story of redemption and inspiration. It’s a story we desperately need in 2017.” Of course, Klassen is not wrong, either, as waves of news involving women overcoming obstacles have dominated headlines left an right, all year.

It’s also good reason for Harry Potter fans to rejoice, of course, as the prospect of learning more about the woman who gifted them the iconic set of books which would spawn epic blockbusters, theme parks attractions, and more.

The script earned 20 votes on the Black List, earning a sixth place finish, and ranked 17th on the Hit List — in a tie with Pete Barry’s Marian.

The synopsis listed for the film reads, “The true story of 25-year-old Joanne Rowling as she weathers first loves, unexpected pregnancies, lost jobs, and depression on her journey to create Harry Potter.”

Klassen, a graduate from the University of Oregon, took to Twitter to celebrate the placement on the well-respected lists. “I can’t stop screaming,” she wrote. “I’m on the 2017 Black List!” Ironically enough, Klassen’s header photo remains as a screen grab of her own words being used to promote the 2017’s beloved Blade Runner 2049 film. While When Lightning Strikes is the first script of Klassen’s to gain such significant steam, the University of Oregon grad has a handful of scripts under her belt and recently won a ScreenCraft contest for another script titled 14 Words.

“The person I must thank most of all, of course, is J.K. Rowling,” Klassen writes on Twitter. “The subject of my Black List script & a woman I admire beyond words. Her story is her own – & I have tried to tell it with love, care, & respect.”

When Lightning Strikes is still in the earliest stages of getting into any sort of production but with impressive spots on the Black List, Hit List, and nods from the Tracking Board, it appears to be a matter of time until Klassen tells the amazing story of Joanne Rowling.