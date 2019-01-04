‘Harry Potter’ Website Reminds People How Witches and Wizards Relieved Themsleves Without Bathrooms

Happy National Trivia Day! This day is brought to you by general knowledge and a love for random tidbits. Many accounts on social media have been sharing fun facts today, and the folks over at Pottermore, “the digital heart of the wizarding world,” decided to keep it weird…

Hogwarts didn’t always have bathrooms. Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence. #NationalTriviaDay — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 4, 2019

“Hogwarts didn’t always have bathrooms,” they wrote. “Before adopting Muggle plumbing methods in the eighteenth century, witches and wizards simply relieved themselves wherever they stood, and vanished the evidence. #NationalTriviaDay”

Wow. J.K. Rowling has created an amazingly extensive and rich universe, but Pottermore decided to take it blue. We sort of love this approach, but some commenters could have done without this fresh bit of knowledge.

That would explain the robes. — Boyd Lord (@bmorganlord) January 4, 2019

This is the opposite of a fun fact — Megan Shaw (@megshaw93) January 4, 2019

And here we have just a gif of Danny Devito saying “nope” and shaking his head. Thanks for this, @jlivingstone98.

However, Pottermore decided to expand a little on their trivia, teaching the world what the wizard’s change in bathroom habits meant for the Chamber of Secrets, which happened to be located on the second floor girls’ lavatory, also known as Moaning Myrtle’s Bathroom.

What about the Chamber of Secrets, you ask? The new plumbing almost revealed the Chamber’s entrance – find out more here: //t.co/SarSDGGrRs — Pottermore (@pottermore) January 4, 2019

“What about the Chamber of Secrets, you ask? The new plumbing almost revealed the Chamber’s entrance – find out more here.” They included this link, which is full of interesting information about the chamber.

The website is often tweeting out fun pieces of information, even on days other than today. Follow them on Twitter here for their latest updates.

The latest Wizarding World film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, recently left theaters and is expected to become available for home viewing sometime in March, 2019.

