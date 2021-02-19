Hawkeye: Is Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Getting Ready to Start Filming?

We’ve known for a few weeks now that Little Women and Midsommar star Florence Pugh would continue to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as her character Yelena Belova when it was confirmed by Marvel Studios she would jump from the Black Widow feature film to the Hawkeye TV series on Disney+. Production has been ongoing on the Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld-lead series in New York for a few weeks before recently moving to Atlanta, home to countless Marvel productions over the years. Now, reports have begun to pop up that Pugh was reportedly spotted leaving Los Angeles on a flight meant for Atlanta, prompting speculation she’s preparing to film her scenes.

Like Black Widow herself though, this one is a leap, so take it with a grain of salt for the time being. The photos come by way of Twitter’s @bestofpugh and the (probably correct) speculation via The Illuminerdi. It’s unclear what role Pugh’s character will play in the series since she has very little interaction with either of the Hawkeyes in the pages of Marvel Comics. Considering the relationship that has been built up between Renner’s archer and Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha it’s not too much of a stretch to imagine Yelena continuing that friendship in some way.

In addition to Pugh, Renner, and Steinfeld the series features a major ensemble cast including The Conjuring and Bates Motel star Vera Farmiga was as Kate Bishop’s mom, Eleanor Bishop. In addition the cast includes Fra Fee as Kazi, short for Kazimierz Kazimierczak, the Marvel Comics character otherwise known as Clown; Tony Dalton as Duquesne, a character whose alter ego in Marvel Comics is Swordsman; with newcomer Alaqua Cox taking on the role of Maya Lopez, the real name of Echo, a deaf Native America character whose abilities include mimicking the movements of another person; and Zahn McClarnon as her father William Lopez, a character also known as Willie “Crazy Horse” Lincoln in comics.

The Hawkeye series will be directed by Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (John Mulaney’s & the Sack Lunch Bunch). Marvel Studios has yet to confirm much about the show officially beyond Jonathan Igla will serve as the head writer. Screenwriters Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bean previously revealed that they also worked on the series.

Hawkeye is currently without a release date, but is expected to hit in the fall of 2021. It will join WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Ms. Marvel, What If…?, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk on the Disney+ streaming platform.