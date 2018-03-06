Here’s What Scott Eastwood Could Look Like As Nightwing

Scott Eastwood will be making his DC comics film debut in Suicide Squad but none of us know a thing about his character.

Eastwood appeared in two different shots of the new Suicide Squad trailer but the combined screen time doesn’t surpass two seconds. Many of us are pulling for Eastwood’s character to be revealed as Dick Grayson, or Nightwing.

Friend of ComicBook.com and graphic designer, BossLogic, has mocked up his own rendition of what Eastwood could look like as Nightwing in the DC Cinematic Universe. Check it out in the gallery below.

Suicide Squad hits theaters August 5, 2016.