Hospital Dresses Up Newborn Babies in Adorable Mister Rogers Outfits

Mister Rogers is rather beloved, but what would be even better than just one Mister Rogers? The answer is newborn babies dressed up like Mister Rogers, and yes, it’s just as adorable as you would expect. In celebration of World Kindness Day, Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn Hospital dressed up their newborns in cardigan and ties, just like Mister Rogers used to do every day on his iconic show.

“In Pittsburgh, we are also celebrating Cardigan Day, in honor of Pittsburgher Fred Rogers, who modeled kindness and compassion to children,” Stephanie Waite, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Health Network told CNN.

“At AHN, we wanted to join in the spirit of kindness with our most adorable ambassadors, our newborn babies,” Waite said.

It’s a beautiful day in the AHN neighborhood! These #AHNBabies may be new to this neighborhood but they’re already honoring everyone’s favorite neighbor on #CardiganDay. pic.twitter.com/mpNiBHYL27 — AHN (@AHNtoday) November 13, 2019

West Penn often dresses up newborn babies for holidays and special occasions. “We always get such a positive reaction to the photos — the babies are so adorable,” Waite said. “It puts a guaranteed smile on everyone’s face.”

Fans can see Mister Rogers in a brand new film starting next week titled A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which is directed by Marielle Heller and stars Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Christine Lahti, Susan Kelechi Watson, Chris Cooper, Enrico Colantoni, and Wendy Makkena. You can find the official description below.

“Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod. After a jaded magazine writer (Emmy winner Matthew Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about kindness, love and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbor.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is in theaters on November 22nd.