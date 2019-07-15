Hostess Twinkies Cereal Is Reportedly on the Way

Hot on the heels of Honey Buns and Donettes cereal, Hostess is apparently rolling out their third cereal of the year featuring their most prized cake treat. A mysterious Reddit source (via Cerealously) surfaced earlier today of a new box design showcasing a Twinkies-based cereal made by the team on Post. No additional details are currently available for the reported cereal so it’s unclear if it’s actually filled or just a solid vanilla cake-based cereal.

/u/YukiHase mentions in the post’s comments that they were able to get the picture of the cereal’s box through Post’s foodservice catalog, so one would expect an official announcement in the coming days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Honey Buns and Donettes cereals debuted just before the holidays last year and both have been surprisingly well reviewed by cereal consumers. “OMG it’s the best thing I have ever eaten!” one Amazon reviewer mentioned about the Honey Bun Cereal.

Another buyer says the Donettes cereal is their favorite cereal ever made. “Love love love this cereal my favorite of all the cereals. Taste like powdered sugar donuts,” cereal eater Judy says. “Occasionally I put the cereal and almond milk (30) in a bowl and then put in the refrigerator for an hour or so. Then eat sooooo good.”

One of the oldest snack cakes still produced, Twinkies were first made in 1930 by James Dewar and serve as the foundation for Hostess’ offerings today. Despite a bankruptcy scare in the early 2010s, Twinkies — and the rest of the Hostess line, for that matter — are alive and well and still being mass produced today.

We’ve reached out to Hostess for comment on the phantom cereal, but a statement wasn’t available by press time.

Have you had either of the Hostess cereals yet? If you had, share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things food!