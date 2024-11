‘Incredibles 2’: Changing Perceptions Clip Released

A new clip from Disney and Pixar‘s Incredibles 2 has been released, in which the Supers are looking to be legal again.

The clip, seen in the video above, sees the heroes being lectured on how they will bring Supers back into the spotlight, with Elastigirl at the forefront of the charge. With super heroes being outlawed, Elastigirl and cameras attached to their suits will help bring them back with a positive perspetive coming from civilians!

In Incredibles 2, the Parr family is faced with a new threat while the idea of super heroes has been banned. Helen (Holly Hunter), however, has an exciting new super hero job which calls for her to use the powers in a discrete manner. The rest of the family does not seem to have such an ability, though, prompting director Brad Bird’s desire to explore such a scenario.

“What interests me is the idea of having a family, having there be a reason to hide the powers,” Bird said. “And once I had that insight into what I wanted to do, I picked the powers based on who they were in the family. And so men are always expected to be strong, so I had Bob have super strength. Women, mothers are always pulled in a million different directions, so I had her be elastic. Teenagers are insecure and defensive, so I had Violet have force fields and invisibility. Ten-year-olds are energy balls that can’t be stopped. And babies are unknown, maybe they have no powers, maybe they have all powers, we don’t know.”

As we’ve learned from previous trailers, Jack-Jack definitely falls into the latter camp.

In regards to Dash, he’ll not only have to deal with supervillains and falling cars, but also his baby brother’s rampages and the dreaded and formidable villain known as new math, and that may just be his most vicious foe yet.

The first Incredibles movie released in November of 2004. Incredibles 2 arrives over a dozen years later, opening in theaters on June 15, 2018.