First Look at Halle Berry in ‘John Wick 3’

The third installment of the John Wick franchise has unveiled the first look at Halle Berry’s Sofia.

The photo, released by John Wick: Chapter 3‘s official Twitter account, sees Berry in character with a pair of hounds at her sides. “A woman on a mission,” the tweet is captioned. “Halle Berry is Sofia in John Wick 3.” It doesn’t look like Sofia came to play, either. Her dark attire and boots seem to indicate she means business.

Berry was revealed to have joined John Wick: Chapter 3 late in May, with a post n Instagram featuring the film’s iconic “Continental” hotel heading on a note reading, “See you in a year, Mr. Wick.”

The first John Wick film, released in 2014, was largely credited for Keanu Reeves‘ return to action thrillers after falling out of the spotlight for a while in the wake of The Matrix trilogy. Ironically enough, the action-star delivered the line, “I’m thinking I’m back,” in the film, indicating his character’s return to such a lifestyle in addition to the actor getting back into such a role.

Berry is no stranger to action films, either. The actress is known well by ComicBook Nation for her role as Storm in the original X-Men films. More recently, she dove back into the comic book world for Kingsman: The Golden Circle, as well as releasing a pair of other film in 2017.

Reeves and Berry are joined by a massive cast for the third installment of the John Wick franchise. Laurence Fishburne is expected to return as Bowery King, marking another time sharing the screen with his Matrix co-star Reeves. Ian McShane, Asia Kate Dillon, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, and Lance Reedick are all slated to appear as the script from Derek Kolstad comes to the big screen.

Direct by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 3 is set for release on May 17, 2019.