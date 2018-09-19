Will ‘Jurassic World’ Bring Dinosaurs to Space?

Space is the final frontier but will it ever be explored in the Jurassic World franchise?

It’s an idea so farfetched that many likely scoff at it — dinosaurs on another planet — but Earth has been so bad to them through several Jurassic Park and Jurassic World films (and in reality). So, why not take them to another planet? After all, it’s an interesting way to market a film and could round out a trilogy of trilogies as Jurassic Universe. In reality, it’s a ridiculous idea, but one Comicbook.com posed to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom director JA Bayona and star Bryce Dallas Howard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Maybe, I don’t know,” Bayona said. “I think, somehow, what is interesting about the Jurassic franchise is that they reflect on the moment that we live in. This is something that comes from very early on in the original book from Michael Creighton. So, I don’t know, if we start to talk about going back to space, maybe there’s a possibility that in the future we will talk about that in the Jurassic movies.”

Howard got a good kick out of the notion, bursting out with laughter as seen in her full interview available her. “Oh my goodness, dinosaurs in space,” Howard laughed. “What if? What if dinosaurs were in space? I guess we’re gonna find out in Jurassic World 27! That would be jumping the shark, for sure.”

Still, Bayona is looking forward to the future of the franchise, as it will remain grounded on Earth and the reigns are passed back to the first Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow. “Colin Trevorrow is the architect of the story so he has a plan for a trilogy and there are some elements in the story of Fallen Kingdom that are planted there,” Bayona said. “It’s not only where the story is leading. It’s also about small details that are references. This is what I know about the third movie, those details that were included in Fallen Kingdom. I don’t know very much about the third episode.”

In creating the second movie in a revived franchise leading to a third, Bayona also found it important to pay homage to the Jurassic Park roots several times over.

“We all have a very emotional connection with those movies,” Bayona said. “We saw them when we were kids, when we were very young, so you have that kind of emotion about the story and it’s very interesting when you use it in order to move the story forward. I think it was, all the time, very important to use those references in the story to move it forward. For example, when you see the famous shot of the mirror in the car reflecting a character, it’s not the T-rex now. It’s Owen. It’s a way of telling the audience you’re going to discover later on that it’s about humans.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available now on digital download, blu-ray, and DVD. Jurassic World 3 is set for release in June of 2021.