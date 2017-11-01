Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Win Halloween With Flawless ‘Toy Story’ Costumes

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are not only one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples, but the duo has this parenting thing down-pat.

The couple, along with their 2-year-old son Silas, went full Toy Story for Halloween last night. Timberlake dressed in a movie-perfect Buzz Lightyear costume, Biel donned the attire of Buzz’s longtime crush Jessie the Yodeling Cowgirl, and little Silas went as Woody.

“If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram. “Trick-Or-Treat little homies! – Woody, Jesse, and Buzz.”

Biel also shared a couple of photos of the costumes on her personal account, giving fans a couple of different looks at their epic family get-up.

Before their night began, Biel wrote, “All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz…”

Later, after the trick-or-treating had ended, Biel wrote, “Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody.”

If there’s ever a live-action Toy Story musical, it looks like Disney won’t have to look past the Timberlake/Biel family when it begins its casting search.