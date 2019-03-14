Kevin Smith Teases ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’ Cameo from WWE’s Chris Jericho

Kevin Smith’s comedies often have an impressive array of cameos, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will be no exception. The sequel to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back went into production earlier this month, and it feels like the director/co-star has been sharing exciting insights into the film nearly every day since production began. The latest bit of news comes from Smith’s Instagram account, where he shared an on-set photo of himself and Jason Mewes (Jay) with Chris Jericho of WWE fame.

“I was there when #y2jayandsilentbob happened! @chrisjerichofozzy joined #jayandsilentbobreboot last week in a scene stolen from some of the 80’s road movies I grew up watching!,” Smith wrote.

“This was the first time @jaymewes shared screen time with #rawisjericho but it’s the second time I’ve worked with the #fozzy frontman (the first being on the forthcoming horror anthology #killroywashere). And both times, this super sweet Canadian kid has been cast waaaaay against type. If I ever get to make another movie after this one, I told Chris he’s gonna be a good guy (maybe we’ll finally do that Canadian James Bond comedy we talked about on the podcast that one time),” he added.

“After today, we only have 8 shooting days left on @jayandsilentbob Reboot, which is basically the entire third act. I’ve got 40 minutes of the movie already edited and I’ll cut more this weekend. Thanks to @dpronlevy, the movie is way better than I even wanted it to be (Reboot is easily one of my best looking movies to date). And starting at noon, it’s all cameos all the time from here on out, as fresh famous faces join us every day until we wrap!,” he concluded.

Jericho is best known for WWE appearances between 1999 and 2018, but he’s also appeared in films before, including MacGruber. Smith mentioned Jericho’s appearance in Killroy was Here in the post, which is an upcoming horror/comedy anthology.

Jericho also posted about the experience on his own Instagram last week.

We’re especially excited to know that Smith’s post hints at more cameo updates to look forward to. So far, Smith has announced the return of some fan favorites. He recently shared a photo with Brian O’Halloran on set. The actor starred in Smith’s first feature film, Clerks, back in 1994 and has continued to appear in many of his films.

Fans can also expect to see Jason Lee in the movie. Smith teased a look at Brodie’s Secret Stash, the store owned by Lee’s Mallrats‘ character in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

He’s also announced a cameo from hip hop duo Method Man and Red Man, and the return of a Strike Back staple, Shannon Elizabeth. Smith revealed more additions to the cast last week, including Joe Manganiello (True Blood), Craig Robinson (The Office), Frankie Shaw (SMILF), Justin Long (Tusk), and Jordan Monsanto (producer of multiple Smith projects). There’s also going to be a brand new girl gang in the film.

According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to be released in the fall.