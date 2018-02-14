Chrissy Teigen Nails Kevin Sorbo With Epic Xena Tweet

For better or worse, social media has offered fans a much more personal look at the thoughts and opinions of our favorite celebrities, even if you don’t agree with their perspectives. Additionally, we get to see those celebrities make fun of each other in full public view.

Star of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys Kevin Sorbo took to Twitter to express, “Only in America are legal citizens labeled ‘racists’ and ‘Nazis,’ but illegal aliens are called ‘Dreamers.’” In this context, Dreamers refer to “any illegal immigrant who claims they came into the country before the age of 16, has been here continuously for five years, and is currently under 35 years old.”

Teigen, who clearly didn’t share Sorbo’s opinion on the matter, took a jab at the actor by mocking the TV series that made him famous.

The model’s comment, “Hot take, box Xena,” is a reference to Xena: Warrior Princess, a series that aired alongside Sorbo’s Hercules.

Teigen has never been one to back down from lobbing insults on Twitter, whether they be at fellow celebrities or anyone who initiates controversy by tossing insults her way. In fact, the model, who has nearly 10 million followers, has amassed that many due in part to how she treats her social media channel as a personal outlet as opposed to merely another element of her publicity team. A big chunk of her tweets relates directly to the video games she plays.

Last month, Teigen was inundated with replies after asking Twitter, “What are some good 2d games for my switch? I’m entering motion sickness time. I have Sonic Mania but losing rings peaks my anxiety and I can’t take Xanax.”

The model also regularly expresses her affinity for Animal Crossing, warning her followers last November, “Pocket Animal Crossing might be okay for you AC newbies but for us tom nook loyalists it is merely a hit of the crack that is actual, real, Animal Crossing. It lacks the heart. The soul. It’s a sandwich with no meat. A car without tires.”

She added, “These Pocket Animal Crossing animal people things. They aren’t our friends. They’re jerks. Who makes certain couch demands before visiting someone’s house? Then shows a video montage of them sleeping on it. I hate these people.”

Sorbo, meanwhile, offered no rebuttal, possibly knowing that Hercules would be bested in a battle of words.

