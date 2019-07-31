KFC Revives Fan-Favorite 2 for $3 Chicken Sliders Deal

At long last, a wildly popular deal at KFC has returned and suddenly, a lot more is right in the world. That’s right, KFC’s fabled Chicken Littles deal is back, letting you get two sandwiches for a crispy $3. Though Chicken Littles have long been a part of KFC’s permanent menu, the deal has come and gone over the years — luckily it’s finally back (for now), so take advantage of the deal as quickly as you can.

As with times past, four separate sandwiches are available as part of the deal, which include a plain Extra Crispy sandwich, Georgia Gold, Nashville Hot, and Smoky Mountain BBQ. The chicken chain announced the news earlier today on their Twitter profile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hear that? Yup. The sky is falling. So you better hurry on down to KFC® right now and get 2 Chicken Littles® for 3 bucks! Choose from 4 flavors: Smoky Mountain BBQ, Extra Crispy, Nashville Hot, and Georgia Gold. That’s right—2 Chicken Littles. $3. KFC. It’s finger lickin’ good™! pic.twitter.com/b11CkwVW1o — KFC (@kfc) July 29, 2019

The deal was also in effect earlier this year around January when the company decided to roll it out again after selling an absurd amount of $3 KFC Famous Bowls.

“Customers went crazy over our $3 Famous Bowls this month – buying 9 million pounds of delicious famous food,” said Andrea Zahumensky, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC U.S. “So to follow that, for the first time ever, we decided to let customers choose any two of our four Chicken Little sandwiches for only $3!”

What’s your go-to fast-food spot for chicken? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to gush over all things food!