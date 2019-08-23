KISS Zombies Comic Book Series Announced

The legendary rock band KISS is currently on their “End of the Road Tour,” which is supposedly the group’s final tour together. “End of the Road” received a tie-in comic from Dynamite Entertainment titled Kiss: The End, but it was just announced that there will be a follow-up comic titled KISS: Zombies! An article from Dynamite points out that the only logical next step after the end is a “full-blown zombie apocalypse.”

The upcoming limited series will be written by Ethan Sacks (Old Man Hawkeye) and drawn by Rodney Buchemi (Death of Hawkman) with some help from Dijjo Lima (Assassin’s Creed) and Troy Peteri (Amazing Spider-Man).

You can read the new comic’s description below:

“Picking up decades after the fall of civilization, humans are now an endangered species isolated to strongholds such as the central New Detroit. These undead are attracted to sound, so music and all related iconography have been banned. Especially that of the greatest band in history. However, a group of teenagers are not going to live this way and set out on a quest to track down KISS! Who may ultimately be the ultimate weapon to turn the tide against the zombies! Sacks has described the series as a cocktail of Land of the Dead, A Quiet Place, Seven Samurai and even Footloose!”

Dynamite reveals that this will be Sacks’ first comic outside of Marvel, sharing that he has a history with KISS.

“In my two and a half decades as an entertainment journalist, one of my most proud achievements was interviewing Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley for a 40th anniversary retrospective of KISS,” Sacks shared. “After all, this was a band that had provided the soundtrack for much of my life, and their eerie black and white makeup aesthetic seared itself in my brain during my childhood when I first spied those album covers in an older cousin’s record collection. So, all these years later, I jumped at the chance to write a KISS comic. Then my editor, Kevin Ketner, went and threw in zombies too. Allowing a George Romero uber-fan to pen a book about the undead is like waving slivers of brain in front of an actual zombie.”

KISS: Zombies #1 is slated for release in November.