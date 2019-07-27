Brace Yourselves, Krispy Kreme Is Starting to Make Doughnut-Infused Ice Cream

For the first time in more than a decade, Krispy Kreme has officially launched its first massive redesign of all shops across the country. With the new look comes some fresh new innovative products. The centerpiece of the doughnut shop’s new slate of offerings includes a hand-spun milkshake featuring Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, which is topped with a healthy amount of whip creme and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. In total, five different ice cream flavors will be available to start, including Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and Oreo Cookies & Kreme.

It should be noted the ice cream offerings are currently only available at the company’s brand-new Concord, North Carolina location and it’s unclear at the moment if a nationwide rollout is in the cards for the immediate future. The new store design also allows a few other new treats, including scoop sandwiches — the chain’s take on ice cream sandwiches — and customized doughnut offerings, allowing consumers to construct all kinds of doughnuts. The new product descriptions as provided by Krispy Kreme can be found below.

Scoop sandwiches, the brand’s take on the classic ice cream sandwich, featuring Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, scooped between a sliced doughnut with a combination of toppings and drizzles. Options include Vanilla Sprinkled, Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Kreme™, Vanilla Chip, Chocolatey Caramel Coconut, and Vanilla Fruity Crunch.

Hand-spun milkshakes made with Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a mini-Original Glazed Doughnut. Flavors include Vanilla Glazed, Double Chocolate, Salty Caramel, Classic Strawberry, and OREO® Cookies & Kreme™.

Customized doughnuts offering guests the ability to build their own doughnuts with a combination of five different glazes, 10 toppings and five drizzle flavors, available in three-packs and half-dozen options.

“This new shop experience honors the heritage of Krispy Kreme while at the same time acknowledging and addressing the rising expectations of our customers,” Krispy Kreme North America president Andy Skehan said in a statement. “From our time-tested process of producing the world’s most loved doughnuts to our new Original Glazed Doughnut infused ice cream, we’re very excited for what the future holds.”

In addition to the new product offerings, the store also has a redesigned doughnut theater experience, allowing consumers to see the creation of all Krispy Kreme doughnuts from start to finish. The store will also feature online ordering, delivery, and various other customer service enhancements.