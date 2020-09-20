Lady Gaga’s New 911 Music Video Features a Witcher Easter Egg

Lady Gaga debuted her brand new music video for 911, the latest single off of Chromatica, and it’s as inventive and entertaining as you’d expect a Gaga video to be. A picturesque location (at least at the beginning), crazy costumes, and more populate the video, but you probably didn’t expect The Witcher to make an appearance. Now granted, it’s not like Geralt himself pops up, but there is a cool shoutout to the White Wolf in one particular sequence later in the video courtesy of Sia Zami, and the official Twitter account for The Witcher even recognized it and welcomed the 911 crew to the Witcher family as a result.

As you can see in the image below, Sia Zami (on the left) is sporting a custom necklace he had made several years ago based on the Witcher medallion, and when the official Witcher account noticed they replied to Gaga “Welcome to the family, witcher 😉”.

Zami is a huge fan of The Witcher novels, and now he’s brought a bit of Witcher magic to the world of Gaga.

Gaga’s first video from Chromatica had a very Power Rangers vibe, and now there’s a little bit of Witcher in 911. So, what pop culture favorite could we see in her next video? I’m pulling for something like Captain Planet or Marvel, but that’s just me.

Chromatica is out now, an album that you could listen to while playing The Witcher 3 (also out now), and if you really wanted you could listen to the album and play the game while having Netflix’s The Witcher on in the background. Granted, that would be quite distracting, but hey, you do you. You can find the official description for Netflix’s The Witcher below.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” Netflix said. “But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

