Law & Order: SVU Spinoff Starring Christopher Meloni Lands On NBC’s 2020 Fall Schedule

NBC has announced their full television schedule for Fall 2020 which will see the return of Christopher Meloni to the Law & Order family with a new series from executive producer Dick Wolf. The actor will reprise his beloved Law & Order: SVU role of Detective Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: Organized Crime. Though a specific premiere date wasn’t announced, the series will air Thursdays on NBC at 10 P.M. ET right after Law & Order: SVU (which is returning for its record 22nd season this fall). Though much of the television and film world is on pause due to the coronavirus, NBC remains confident that they can produce this freshly announced crop of television to premiere in the fall.

“Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall. We design shows for longevity and this schedule remains a powerful propulsive force for shows to start here and carry on entertaining across generations.”

Telegdy added, “Our brand has always championed positive programming, and the events of this year have allowed us the time to take pause, examine our business with a new lens and take some immediate action. Since many of our writers’ rooms have not yet opened, we are taking this opportunity to offer all of this season’s showrunners the chance to enrich their team with an additional diverse writer at any level. It is not the solution by any means, but it is something we can do right now to take a positive step.”

In Law & Order: Organized Crime, Elliot Stabler returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he’s been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. NBC notes that throughout the series viewers will follow Stabler’s journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Shows returning for the 2020-21 schedule on NBC include The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Dateline NBC, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Law & Order: SVU, Making It, Manifest, NBC Sunday Night Football, New Amsterdam, Superstore, This Is Us, The Voice and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Previously announced new series that will be broadcast include Kenan, Mr. Mayor, Small Fortune, That’s My Jam Transplant, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are?, and Young Rock.