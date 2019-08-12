Lil Nas X Is Getting Ready to Be a Superhero in “Panini” BTS Photo

Musician and social media sensation Lil Nas X has been teasing the world premiere for the music video for his new hit single “Panini” for quite some time and in one recent behind the scenes shot, the hip hop artist looks like he’s about to turn into a superhero of sorts.

In a video shared to his Instagram page earlier this weekend, Lil Nas — real name Montero Hill — is spinning around on a stage ahead of a massive green screen. He’s wearing a futuristic outfit complete with an “X” belt buckle.

View this post on Instagram WHO READY FOR THE PANINI VIDEO???! 🤩🤩🤩 A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on Aug 11, 2019 at 10:49am PDT

On top of being the record-holder for Billboard‘s best performing song on the magazine’s “Hot 100” chart, the artist happens to be a Twitter standout. Through last week’s chart, “Old Town Road” has reigned supreme for 18 straight weeks, toppling “Despacito” and Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day,” both of which held the previous record at 16 weeks. At one point, the rapper met up with Anthony Russo to tease a potential collaboration between the artist and Marvel Studios.

Lil Nas X Thanos collab? pic.twitter.com/PmUbcN4eeK — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) June 25, 2019

As of late, Lil Nas X has also been leading the charge to the viral Area 51 “raid” scheduled for next month, offering to perform at the event for free. The United States Air Force has other plans, however, warning potential participants they take all threats seriously.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the US Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews said in a statement (via Yahoo). “The US Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets”.

