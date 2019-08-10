Lucky Charms to Begin Selling Bags of Giant Marshmallows

At long last, you can buy the best part of Lucky Charms by itself. Instead of having to buy the boxes and separate the crunchy cereal from the scrumptious marshmallows, General Mills is offering marshmallows in seven once bags. It should be noted the marshmallows aren’t exactly like the drier, crisp marshmallows typically found in the cereal. Rather, they’ll reportedly be a bit bigger and softer.

“The colorful marshmallows have always been our favorite fluffy part of the Lucky Charms cereal experience,” Ashleigh Calderone, associate brand manager for Jet-Puffed said in a release. “We’re thrilled to put our signature Jet-Puffed spin on them to make them even bigger and puffier!”

15 marshmallows constitute a serving size, consisting 17g of sugar and 0g of saturated fat. The bags come with a suggested price of $1.50. This isn’t the first time the cereal maker has released the Lucky Charms marshmallows separate from the main cereal. Earlier this year, General Mills held a contest to dish out 15,000 boxes full of the snacks to contestant participants.

“It’s no secret that Lucky Charms fans love the marshmallows,” said Scott Baldwin, director of marketing for cereal at General Mills at the time. “Consumers have flooded our inboxes and swept our social feeds begging for Lucky Charms Marshmallow Only to return. You asked, and we listened!”