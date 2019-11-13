Marvel Fans React to New Falcon Costume

With the official launch of Disney+ early this morning, Marvel Studios has pulled back the curtain about what they’ll be offering for the streaming service with concept art and more from their new digital series. Expanding the Universe — a new special released exclusively on Disney+ — has debuted all-new details about the shows coming to the streaming service throughout Marvel’s Phase 4 including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What if…?, and more. Being the first of the Marvel Studios shows to debut on the service, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed the most details, including a first look at Anthony Mackie‘s new costume as Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. As it goes with every new Marvel reveal, fans had a lot to say about The Falcon’s new duds. Read what they had to say below and check out what fans think of Bucky’s new costume by clicking here.

Production is already underway on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier with the next chapter in the character’s stories arriving next year. This new story will follow the relationship that was started in Captain America: Civil War, after Bucky and Sam were adversaries in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. With Steve Rogers now gone, the duo now only have each other to turn to.

Following The Falcon and The Winter Soldier the Marvel Studios Disney+ schedule will see WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Confirmed Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, all of which will make their debut in their own series’ on the streaming service before appearing on the big screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

