Marvel Female Screenwriters Form Their Own Production Company

The lack of female genre writers in Hollywood has been staggering for far too long. Thanks to some of the industry’s biggest women writers, there could be an awesome change brewing.

Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and Nicole Perlman have founded a production company that will “open doors to genre work.” They call it “Known Universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to The Hollywood Reporter, these women have decided to come together in the spirit of “female-led collaboration” in order to expand “the idea of who a genre writer is.”

Beer recently wrote the Netflix comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser, but her work within the adventure and sci-fi genres will soon become apparent. She co-wrote Chaos Walking, the highly-anticipated feature that is being directed by Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow). She collaborated with multiple writers on the project, including Oscar-winner, Charlie Kaufman.

Robertson-Dworet recently co-wrote the script for Tomb Raider, which was released earlier this year. She has many projects in the works including the next installment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel, which she co-wrote with the film’s directors.

Perlman is also a stand-out writer, having co-written Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming Pokémon film, Detective Pikachu. All three women have tons more in the works, each with their own hefty “Upcoming Projects” page on IMDB.

The idea of coming together to create this production company started a few years ago when Beer and Robertson-Dworet were up for the same writing gig. They decided to work on the project together, proving that collaboration is better than competition.

After being “thrown into every features writers room in town,” the women realized there was a serious problem when it came to the amount of women working in genre films.

“We thought it is crazy that there are no genre-specific production companies led entirely by women,” explained Perlman. Not only will their new company be run by women and focus on the sci-fi/superhero/adventure genres, but they intend for all of their features to “be told from a female perspective.”

According to THR, the trio intends to write their first few projects, but they eventually plan to develop “features from other writers” with the intention of “expanding the idea of who a genre writer is.”

Chaos Walking is set to hit theaters March 1, 2019, Captain Marvel will be released in theaters on March 8, 2019, and Detective Pikachu will come out on May 10, 2019.