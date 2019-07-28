McDonald’s Is Testing Chicken McGriddle’s at Some Locations

After a few previous tests, McDonald’s has apparently added Chicken McGriddle’s to the breakfast menu at a select few locations once again — presumably testing them another time before a potential nationwide rollout. Though the sandwiches have been found at various locations in California and Florida (via Chewboom), a wider rollout might be evident thanks to a couple of phantom pages on the McDonald’s site.

Pages for both a Chicken McGriddle and Southern Style Chicken McGriddle are both currently live, though they’re both without pictures. The item has long been a part of McD’s “Secret Menu,” in which some locations would prepare you the sandwich if you managed to order it between breakfast and lunchtimes when both the McChicken patties and McGriddle buns were available. In addition to Chicken McGriddles, reports also suggest the fast-food chain is testing Chicken McBiscuits in the same locations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest Chicken McGriddle news comes hot on the heels of another major McGriddle revelation. Last week, the chain announced they’d be testing Blueberry McGriddles in stores located in the Washington D.C. metro area.

“The Blueberry McGriddles® breakfast sandwich will satisfy both the sweet and savory senses,” McDonald’s Culinary Innovation spokesperson Carol Martino previously said in a statement. “The flavors from the real blueberries balanced with the sweet taste of maple, reminds me of the blueberry pancakes my mother used to make for us growing up. Imagine that combined with your choice of sizzling breakfast sausage or thick cut bacon nestled under a creamy slice of American cheese and fluffy egg. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”

Have you seen Chicken McGriddle at your local McDon’s location? If you’ve managed to get your hands on one, let us know your thoughts of them in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things food!