Nathan’s Women’s Division Hot Dog Eating Contest Champion Revealed

The annual tradition that is Nathan’s Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating contest has now crowned it’s Women’s Champion, and it is none other than Miki Sudo. Sudo is actually the reigning champion and conquered 31 hot dogs to win the vaunted prize (via AP). Sudo’s closest competition was competitor Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs, though Sudo didn’t beat her own record at last year’s competition, where she was able to eat 37 hot dogs before it was all said and done. Still, Sudo is still the champion, and this will make for her sixth consecutive women’s title, a truly impressive feat.

Sudo took to social media to show her the titles and celebrate her win, but while the accomplishment is great, it is all the support she’s received from her competitors that has really made an impression.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A 6th win is great, but the support I’ve gotten from some of my fellow competitors has been invaluable. Thank you!”

Nathan’s Famous July Fourth Hot Dog Eating Contest takes place at New York’s iconic Coney Island boardwalk, and this year also features Joey Jaws Chestnut trying to either meet or outdo his previous year’s record. Last year Chestnut became an 11-time champion by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes, and it remains to be seen if he can duplicate that stellar feat.

View this post on Instagram This is my life right now… A post shared by Miki Sudo (@omgitsmiki) on Jun 26, 2019 at 7:01pm PDT

As for Sudo, she previously gave fans a glimpse at her training for the event by showing a tray full of hot dogs with the caption “This is my life right now…”

Sudo started competing in 2013, winning an eating competition revolving around pho. She would then become part of the big leagues in 2014, and she’s climbed the ranks every year since. Her top performance at the Hot Dog Eating Contest sits at 41 in 2017, and she hovered around 38 in 2015 and 2016.

Have you ever tried to enter a Hot Dog Eating Contest? Let us know in the comments!