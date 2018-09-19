National Cheeseburger Day: How to Get a Free Cheeseburger

While we are in the waning hours of the day on the East Coast, today is National Cheeseburger Day, and in recognition of this momentous (?) event, a number of restaurants and chains have put together deals that would make Popeye’s ol’ pal Wimpy blush.

As with things like free ice cream and donut days, there are a great many participating retailers and restaurants around the country, and it’s unlikely anybody is going to have a fully exhaustive look at the deals available. Still, it’s worth pointing readers in the right direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Newsweek has put together a pretty comprehensive list, which we have excerpted below. Particularly of note? Wendy’s will honor their deal through the rest of September, meaning that for almost two full weeks, the fast food chain with the best Twitter account will throw an extra cheeseburger into every meal you order off their app.

Check out list below, and get yourself out for free (or cheap) burgers pronto:

Red Robin (apparently only in metropolitan Detroit?) is shaving $2 off its combo deal, offering a cheeseburger with bottomless fries for $5 when you dine in.

BurgerFI is offering a $1 burger when you buy one at full price for the rest of the day.

To get a free burger from McDonald’s, download their app (which they’re currently promoting aggressively at the point of sale) and order through that. You’ll get to skip the line, and literally any purchase you make on your phone will yield a free cheeseburger in your bag.

Wendy’s has basically the same deal as McDonald’s, except in the spirit of one-upping the competition when it comes to all things internet, their app deal is, as mentioned above, good til the end of the month.

Wayback Burger Another app one; this time, you just download the app and you automatically get a free classic burger, no purchase required. If you do make a purchase, it’s buy one, get one free.

Johnny Rockets is offering half price on your second burger and half price on your second milkshake, so you’ll either have have company or a pretty impressive capacity for meat and dairy to enjoy this one fully.

IHOP is offering a free plate of pancakes with any Ultimate Steakburger from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time.

Purchase anything on the menu at White Castle, and you’ll get a free cheese slider. It requires a coupon, which you can find here. Just plan on doing this lots and lots of times if you want to feed Harold and Kumar for free.