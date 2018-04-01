Neil Patrick Harris Comments on Possibility of a ‘Dr. Horrible’ Sequel

Could Dr. Horrible strike again? Practically since the musical comedyDr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog was released in 2008, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. Now, Dr. Horrible himself has weighed in on the idea.

Neil Patrick Harris played the titular villain. He’d be happy to put on the lab coat and goggles for another round of musical mischief, but he’s not optimistic about the possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I would be so excited if that were to ever come to pass,” Harris tells Newsweek. “From what I hear, Joss Whedon has a couple other irons in the fire. He’s busy doing other massive, time-suck, financially remarkable endeavors. But if there’s ever another writers’ strike, I’ll certainly sign up for the sequel.

Harris echoes the same sentiment that his co-star, Felicia Day, shared with ComicBook.com during an interview in October 2017.

“You know, Dr. Horrible is one of those things that always comes up, but it’s kind of hard because the creators behind that are now working on the biggest Marvel things in the world,” Day said. “Marvel and DC now, and all that stuff. So I don’t know about that necessarily.”

Joss Whedon has been busy since 2008. He directed Marvel’s The Avengers for release in 2012 and followed that up with the sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron, in 2015. He was then hired by DC Films to complete work on the Justice League movie after director Zack Snyder exited the project.

He’s not the only one who has been busy though. Joss Whedon’s brother and sister-in-law, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, were part of the creative team that came up with Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, Jed as a composer and Tancharoen as a writer and actress. The married duo has been busy executive producing and showrunningMarvel’s Agents of SHIELD through more than 100 episodes, though it is possible that part of their schedule will free up at the conclusion of the show’s fifth season.

The final part of the creative team was another member of the Whedon family, Zack Whedon, who is now known for being a writer and executive producer on the critically-acclaimed AMC series Halt and Catch Fire.

Harris’s comment about a writers’ strike is a reference to the events that led to the original Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog being made. It seems like a similar event may be the only way a sequel gets made.

Are you still hoping for a Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog sequel? Let us know what you think in the comments!