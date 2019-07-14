New York Blackout Is Spawning Tons of Conspiracy Theories

It’s been 42 years to the day since a blackout affected New York City, plummeting the sprawling metropolis into darkness. So it’s somewhat ironic that yet another blackout has struck the city on the anniversary of the event. Subways are down, buildings are being evacuated, citizens are acting like traffic cops in lieu of working street lights, and, of course, people are making jokes and memes.

As with most any national event, conspiracy theorists are coming out the woodwork to explain how or why the blackout is happening. Some of them fully believe that this is a psy ops job or perhaps even a false flag, while others are making jokes about the recent plan to storm Area 51.

So far, there have been no reported deaths due to the event and most everyone seems to be safe, despite the lack of working electricity. In this instance, it’s fun to look at some of the funniest jokes and conspiracy theories people have made about the blackout.

While many New York City citizens wait for their mayor Bill de Blasio to do something to fix the situation, others are cracking wise at the event’s expense.

Read on to see some of the best reactions people have had to the latest blackout in New York City.

The Manhattan Job

Power outages happen for only 3 reasons:

1. A heist

2. A bank robbery

3. An international spy thing and Matt Damon and a Mini Cooper are somehow involved #poweroutage #blackout #nyc — Ashley England (@englandash) July 13, 2019

The answer is always ALIENS

The alien I saved from Area 51 after he confessed to causing the #blackout in NY pic.twitter.com/5MkDqS0Xer — John Daniel (@JJDaniel3) July 13, 2019

Happy Anniversary!

This is not how i had expected to commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the 1977 #blackout… With another blackout #nyc #uws https://t.co/MYxibjcbCn — Daniel Schwarz (@dschwarz) July 13, 2019

Y19K doesn’t really have a good ring to it…

We are in the worst timeline

I think The Purge has hit Manhattan #blackout — Brian Porreca (@Brian_Porreca) July 13, 2019

“Birds Are Drones” is apparently A Thing

Haven’t seen a single bird during #blackout of NYC. Just more confirmed proof that birds are government drones. — Jeb (@Jbigs11) July 13, 2019

Don’t ya think?

NYC has mastered the art of irony (photo taken about 20 blocks south of the #Blackout) pic.twitter.com/iK3mtK2eUD — Ariella Axelbank (@AlleiraKnablexa) July 14, 2019

Has no one seen Titanic?!

Stranger Things have happened…

Jesus I almost crapped my pants. I was watching Stranger Things and In the show, the mind flayer causes the lights to flicker and then all of a sudden my TV goes dead and the power in my building goes out. Turns out there’s a blackout in New York.😰 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 13, 2019

Where’s Bill?