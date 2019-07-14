Comicbook

New York Blackout Is Spawning Tons of Conspiracy Theories

It’s been 42 years to the day since a blackout affected New York City, plummeting the sprawling […]

By

It’s been 42 years to the day since a blackout affected New York City, plummeting the sprawling metropolis into darkness. So it’s somewhat ironic that yet another blackout has struck the city on the anniversary of the event. Subways are down, buildings are being evacuated, citizens are acting like traffic cops in lieu of working street lights, and, of course, people are making jokes and memes.

As with most any national event, conspiracy theorists are coming out the woodwork to explain how or why the blackout is happening. Some of them fully believe that this is a psy ops job or perhaps even a false flag, while others are making jokes about the recent plan to storm Area 51.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, there have been no reported deaths due to the event and most everyone seems to be safe, despite the lack of working electricity. In this instance, it’s fun to look at some of the funniest jokes and conspiracy theories people have made about the blackout.

While many New York City citizens wait for their mayor Bill de Blasio to do something to fix the situation, others are cracking wise at the event’s expense.

Read on to see some of the best reactions people have had to the latest blackout in New York City.

The Manhattan Job

The answer is always ALIENS

Happy Anniversary!

Y19K doesn’t really have a good ring to it…

We are in the worst timeline

“Birds Are Drones” is apparently A Thing

Don’t ya think?

Has no one seen Titanic?!

Stranger Things have happened…

Where’s Bill?

Tagged:
,

Related Posts