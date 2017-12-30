‘Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe’ Official Poster Revealed

Ninjak vs. The Valiant Universe has seen its share of delays, but it seems to finally be nearing the finish line courtesy of a new poster.

Actor Jason David Frank (who plays Bloodshot in the anticipated web series) shared the stylish new poster, which you can see in high res glory below. The poster features Ninjak, Bloodshot, Livewire, Roku, X-O Manowar, Shadowman, Archer and Armstrong, and The Eternal Warrior, who will all be introduced via a six-episode web series.

You can view the new poster below.

Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe is Aaron and Sean Schoenke’s first authorized project, who are known for their incredibly popular Super Power Beat Down episodes that pit geek culture icons against each other. Bloodshot actor Jason David Frank is well acquainted with these, starring in several of their projects previously.

Fans have wanted to see these heroes matchup in live-action, and Rowe previously teased the throwdown between Ninjak and Bloodshot will be worth the wait.

“They’re not friends by any means,” Rowe told ComicBook.com. “I don’t think they have any problem throwing down. I think they’ve been waiting for this moment. It’s really so fun to see how, with somebody like Bloodshot, how do you defeat him? It seems like he’s indestructible. We’ll see. It’s not going to be easy. Ninjak takes a beating in the meantime, but there’s some real fun dynamics to that scene.”

Ninjak vs the Valiant Universe stars Michael Rowe (Arrow) as Colin King/Ninjak, Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot, Derek Theler (New Warriors) as X-O Manowar, John Hennigan (GLOW) as The Eternal Warrior, Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, Chantelle Barry (Entourage) as Roku, Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong, Alex Meglei (Divergent) as Archer, Damion Poitier (True Blood) as Shadowman, and Craig Robert Young (The Last Ship) as Neville Alcott.

Ninjak vs. The Valiant Universe currently holds a 3 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can vote in here.

Ninjak vs. The Valiant Universe hits later this year.

