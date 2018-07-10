Original ‘Supergirl’ Movie Celebrating Blu-Ray Release with SDCC Panel

The 1984 Supergirl movie is getting a Blu-ray release, and to celebrate, members of the production cast are coming together to celebrate the film at Comic Con International in San Diego later this month.

Comic Con has become one of the most significant parts of promoting any film or TV series based on comics or sci-fi properties in the last twenty years or so, although in the ’80s, this movie didn’t come to the show.

The panel will take place on Thursday, July 19 from 4:30 p.m. PT until 5:30 p.m. PT, in room 6DE. The actors who played Supergirl and Jimmy Olsen will be joined by podcasters from the Warner Archive who will break down the movie’s importance to its audience and the brand.

While Supergirl was not a critical or commercial hit, and is largely dismissed by the fandom, elements of the movie have played significant roles in the first and third seasons of the new series. The film’s villain, a witch named Selena who was created for the movie, appeared as the season’s primary antagonist earlier this year.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, via Comic Con’s website:

A generation before Kara Zor-El conquered the airwaves, a soon-to-be-legendary actress made her motion picture debut as the “Maid of Might” in a big-screen follow-up to Superman: The Movie. As a fan-favorite phantasmagoria, Supergirl arrives in heroic high definition at last from your friends at the Warner Archive Collection (WAC). The original Supergirl, Helen Slater (The Secret of My Success), alongside her Jimmy Olsen, Marc McClure (Superman, Back to the Future), and WAC podcasters George Feltenstein, Matt Patterson, and D. W. Ferranti shine the super spotlight at this caped wonder and reveal what’s in store on the new Supergirl Blu-ray release. Moderator Gary Miereanu will have goodies for some lucky fans.

McClure, a staple of superhero fiction since his time as Jimmy, has since appeared in projects like Justice League (he played a security guard at the prison where Barry Allen’s father was being held) and Powerless (he played Emily’s father.

Slater appears as a recurring guest on the Supergirl TV series, where she plays Supergirl’s adoptive mother. Her character is married to Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain’s.

Supergirl‘s Blu-ray will be released through the Warner Archive, who have begun releaseing numerous other DC projects either for the first time, or for the first time in HD. Releases include Static Shock and the Constantine Blu-ray, along with oddities like the epic “TV cut” of Superman: The Movie.

Comic Con takes place on July 19-22 in San Diego, California.