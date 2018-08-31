Party City’s New Toy Stores Are Starting To Open

Some of Party City’s new Toy City pop-up stores “could see a soft opening as early as today,” reports The Rock Father magazine, a publication which has come up with the first published list of Toy City locations.

It seems as though the list is incomplete, since the existing Toy City website promises “over fifty locations,” while The Rock Father has unearthed just short of fifty, but this is a pretty significant list and likely telling in terms of where the business will focus its efforts.

The locations will reportedly be married to existing Halloween City pop-ups, where the company already has short-term lease agreements in place — although at least one of them will actually be setting up shop inside of a former Toys “R” Us store in Burbank, CA.

Toy City’s online store is taking applications and will launch in September. The current site provides a tiny bit of insight into the chain’s priorities, with logos for LEGO, Disney Princess, Hot Wheels, LOL Surprise, Nerf, PAW Patrol, PJ Masks, and Barbie toys designated as “featured brands.”

As seen above, The ToyInsider has a more thorough look at the future of the business, in the form of a 2-minute walkthrough of one of the stores.

You can see the full list below.

2018 HALLOWEEN CITY | TOY CITY Combo Locations:

Westside Centre 6275 University Dr. NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

Airport Plaza Shopping Center (Former Toys “R” Us) 683 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502

Grossmont Shopping Center 8790 Grossmont Blvd, La Mesa, CA 91942

Vernola Marketplace 6397 Pats Ranch Rd, Mira Loma, CA 91752

Plaza La Cienega 1833 La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035

National City Shopping Center 1100 E 30th St., National City, CA 91950

Bridgepointe Shopping Center 2270 Bridgepointe Pkwy, San Mateo, CA 94404

Colonies Crossroads 1295 E 19th St, Upland, CA 91784

16040 Sherman Way, Van Nuys, CA 91406

The Plaza at Buckland Hills 1460 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester, CT 06042

Chapel Hills West 7730 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

University Town Plaza 7171 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola, FL 32504

Town and Country 8789 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33183

Bal Harbour Square 1750 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Gillespie Plaza 4640 South Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL 60632

Southwest Plaza III 3211 S. Veterans Pkwy, Springfield, IL 62704

Eastland Convenience Center 318 N Green River Road, Evansville, IN 47715

Florence Plaza 7601 Mall Rd, Florence, KY 41042

6851B Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70003

Shoppers World 1 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA 01701

Columbia Crossing II 6100 Dobbin Rd, Columbia, MD 21045

Arborland 3725 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Pavilion at Kings Grant II 8062 Concord Mills Blvd, Concord, NC 28027

Webster Square 272 Daniel Webster Hwy, Nashua, NH 03060

Rockaway Townsquare 357 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ 07866

Monmouth Plaza 137 Highway 35, Eatontown, NJ 07724

Sayville Plaza 5181 Sunrise Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716

Bruckner Commons 970 White Plains Rd, Bronx, NY 10473

Gateway Center 395 Gateway Dr, Brooklyn, NY 11239

Sunrise Promenade 5214 Sunrise Hwy, Massapequa Park, NY 11762

88 Dunning Rd, Middletown, NY 10940

Rego Center 6135 Junction Blvd, Rego Park, NY 11374

The Strip 6655 Strip Ave, North Canton, OH 44720

Standalone 1200 Lancaster Dr NE, Salem, OR 97301

Airport Square 2 Airport Sq, North Wales, PA 19454

Hampden Commons 5850 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

King of Prussia Mall 160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Bed Bath and Beyond Center 104 Bartlett Ave, Exton, PA 19341

Firewheel Town Center Mall 320 Winecup Way, Garland, TX 75040

Standalone 25024 Katy Mills Dr, Katy, TX 77494

Midkiff Plaza 3109 Loop 250 N, Midland, TX 79705

First Colony Commons 15555 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478

State Place 5983 S. State Street, Murray, UT 84107

Battlefield Boulevard Shopping Center 1543 Sams Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320

Park Place Shopping Center 17501 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila, WA 98188

West Towne Mall 7309 W Towne Way, Madison, WI 53719