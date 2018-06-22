Review: Pixar Pier Launches an Incredible Summer at the Disneyland Resort

Disney California Adventure Park continues its evolution with Pixar Pier, a playful, newly reimagined land celebrating beloved Pixar characters and stories, adding the all-new Incredibles 2-inspired Incredicoaster and other themed attractions and entertainment to infinity and beyond.

ComicBook.com attended an exclusive media preview Thursday of the brand-new permanent land, opening Saturday, June 23, and were among the first to experience the super-fast Incredicoaster, the dizzying heights of the sky-high Pixar Pal-A-Round, and stylish waterfront restaurant Lamplight Lounge.

Situated along the southern shore of Paradise Bay — overlooking the lagoon home to the dazzling World of Color — Pixar Pier retains the charming old-timey boardwalk flourishes of its predecessor, Paradise Pier, invoking the spirit of classic California and blending it with the colorful and warm-hearted touch of Pixar.

Crafted by the creative minds of Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar Animation Studios, the Pier transports guests into the imaginative world of Pixar from the first fin, fender, or foot stepped through its marquee. Much like the famed hopping lamp greeting moviegoers ahead of every Pixar production, the living Luxo Jr. lamp will sit atop the new entryway, illuminating the path to a lively world brimming with supers, living toys, and other Pixar pals.

Introduced to Disney California Adventure are four whimsical neighborhoods along the boardwalk of Pixar Pier, with the first, Incredibles Park, a mid-century-modern-style area themed to The Incredibles, now home to the revamped Incredicoaster — the fastest attraction at the Disneyland Resort.

The completely reimagined ride now boasts an all-new storyline, dazzling special effects, character figures, two bookend show scenes — featuring fan-favorite characters Edna Mode and Jack-Jack Parr — a new CG-animated pre-ride show, voice acting from the Incredibles 2 cast, and a high-energy, brand-new ride theme composed by Academy Award winner Michael Giacchino that packs as many zaps and pows as its featured superheroes.

The Incredicoaster is the definition of Disney “plussing” — taking something already great and plussing it to make it even better — and the former California Screamin’ is upgraded from a barebones rock-n-roller coaster to truly incredible, boasting creative flourishes not usually reserved for high-speed thrill rides.

Incredibles Park gives way to Toy Story Boardwalk, shrinking guests to the size of playthings, who can then take aim at untouched 3D shoot-em-up Toy Story Midway Mania.

Now situated across from the Toy Story blaster is Poultry Palace — inspired by Disney-Pixar short Toy Story Toon: Small Fry — a quaint chicken shop themed to an oversized chicken box, the same box guests can tote away their own fresh-cooked chicken and turkey. In 2019, the area adds Jessie’s Critter Carousel, featuring the yodeling cowgirl and her rideable animal friends.

Guests then move through sunny seaside Pixar Promenade, where the fiery Anger of Inside Out burns buns at the Angry Dogs hotdog stand and the Spanish version of Buzz Lightyear adorns the Señor Buzz Churros stand.

Revamped pay-for-play game booths, modeled after boardwalk games of old, offer guests the chance to compete for cuddly prizes at La Luna Star Catcher, WALL-E Space Race, Bullseye Stallion Stampede, and Heimlich’s Candy Corn Toss, while Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff — a colorful confectionary with appropriately themed sweet treats — opens later this summer. In 2019, another neighborhood, Inside Out Headquarters, will add another family-friendly Inside Out ride to the Disney California Adventure repertoire.

Pixar Pier comes as the latest part of the Disneyland Resort’s presentation of Pixar Fest, a resort-wide celebration of all things Pixar, including the newly themed attractions of Pixar Pier, limited-time treats and merchandise in both theme parks, and specially-created entertainment including the eye-popping and character-filled Pixar Play Parade and Together Forever — A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular fireworks show at Disneyland Park.

The permanent Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park opens Saturday, June 23. Limited-time celebration Pixar Fest ends at the Disneyland Resort September 3.