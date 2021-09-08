PlayStation Acquires Firesprite Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has officially announced that it has acquired UK-based developer Firesprite Games. Firesprite Games is perhaps best known for developing The Playroom and The Playroom VR as well as The Persistence. The exact terms of the agreement, including the cost of the acquisition, have not been disclosed.

The acquisition of Firesprite Games and introduction into the PlayStation Studios group is just the latest in a string of acquisitions by SIE. Recent high-profile acquisitions include the likes of Nixxes Software and Returnal developer Housemarque. There is also the persistent rumor that Bluepoint Games will be acquired by SIE this year, though no official announcement has been made to that effect.

“We are delighted to welcome Firesprite into the PlayStation family,” said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment, as part of the announcement. “We have a rich history of working with the founders of Firesprite and are excited to grow the PlayStation presence in Liverpool. The portfolio of titles Firesprite has developed has continually demonstrated the team’s ability to transcend traditional gameplay experiences and brilliantly showcase the potential of our hardware.”



“Creating quality, state-of-the-art games has always been at the forefront of Firesprite’s work and I’m confident they will push the bar even further as part of PlayStation Studios,” said Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. “Firesprite’s ability to weave best-in-class gameplay with new technology is exceptional and I think fans will be excited about their creative vision for the future.”



“At Firesprite, we’re always striving to bring something new to a game or genre and developing for new technologies is a driving force of our passion at Firesprite,” said Graeme Ankers, Co-Founder and CEO, Firesprite. “Joining PlayStation Studios will allow us to amplify this passion, working more closely on cutting-edge hardware without any limitations and furthering our studio’s heritage of creativity and technical innovation to offer some truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.”

