New Pokemon Merchandise Teases U.S. Release of Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution

Pokemon merchandise isn’t anything new. As one of the most profitable franchises for any creative property in the world, the story of Pikachu and his pocket monster bretheren has managed to take over the mediums of video games, anime, fashion, and merchandise. Some Pokemon merchandise that we have yet to see is trinkets highlighting the upcoming feature length film, Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, which is a retelling of the first pocket monster movie with Ash Ketchum and company in the saddle. With a release date of this new merch given, can a western release of Mewtwo be far behind?

Twitter User Pokebeach_WPM discovered the recent advertisement that presents an upcoming “Collector’s Chest” promoting the new film featuring the powerful clone Mewtwo, touting that the merchandise will be arriving at the end of November of this year:

‘Fall Collector’s Chest Tin’ Product Image, Mewtwo Dub in November?

Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution premiered at Anime Expo 2019 earlier this year for US audiences, with most audience members who saw the film sharing positive reviews for the re-telling of the first Pokemon movie. While some fans were a bit stand off-ish, and remain so to this day, regarding the new computer graphics used to bring this old tale back to life, its clear that these fears are fairly unfounded from the general consensus.

The film itself premiered earlier this summer in Japan for a theatrical run though a confirmed date for a western release has yet to be confirmed. Whether or not this merchandise is giving us a hint that the release date will be near the end of 2019 is anyone’s guess but the release of merchandise for the CG remake is better than nothing for fans eagerly awaiting some more pocket monster action.

The story of Mewtwo is a tragic one, as the clone of the ancient Pokemon Mew is dragged into a world that he doesn’t understand. Attempted to be used as a weapon by Team Rocket and the nefarious Giovanni, Mewtwo breaks free and attempts to take revenge on humanity with other cloned Pokemon, leading to the events of the first animated Pokemon film.

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is premiered on July 12th in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There was a hint that the film would be a complete CG remake of the original Mewtwo Strikes Back film, but that was not confirmed until the first audiences saw it for themselves during its recent world premiere at Anime Expo 2019.