Pokemon Reveals the Inspirations for the Galar Region

The Pokemon Company has released a new brochure for the Galar region, revealing the real world inspirations for the new region. Earlier today, the Pokemon Company released several new pieces of promotional media for Pokemon Sword and Shield, including a “brochure” for the Galar region, explaining the fictional region’s real world ties to the United Kingdom. The new brochure not only mentions well known sites like Stonehedge and London, but also less known spots like the Giant’s Causeway which inspired the appearance of Pokemon Dens. It’s fun to see the ties between the Pokemon universe and the real world explained so clearly, and even Anglophiles will likely see a few surprises in the 28-page brochure.

Also released today was the first episode of a new YouTube series called Pokemon Bus Tour. The new series follows two newcomers to the Pokemon franchise as they learn about both the game and the trading card game while traveling on a bus across the UK. The video features an appearance by YouTube personality DanTDM. Future episodes will follow the Pokemon bus across England and will likely make appearances at some well known landmarks.

The new promotional push comes as the Pokemon Company gets ready to release the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokemon Sword and Shield. The new DLC will add a brand new area to explore (based on Scotland) along with a ton of new Legendary Pokemon. Players will get to battle and capture the Galarian forms of Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, along with two new Legendary Golems (Regidraco and Regieleki) and the new Pokemon Calyrex. More Legendary Pokemon can also be exploring dens in a new game mode.

You can check out the first episode of Pokemon Bus Tour up above, and read the full brochure on the Pokemon website.