Mac-N-Cheese, Bacon Pringles Are Back

When it comes to Pringles, there are some flavors that fans of the potato chips are accustomed to seeing on store shelves. There’s Original, Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, BBQ, and even some more unusual flavors, like Screamin’ Dill Pickle and Honey Mustard. But, like many chip brands, the classic potato crisps brand has been known to try out some unique flavor offerings — and this summer two of those special flavors are making a comeback for a limited time: Mac ‘N Cheese and Bacon.

As reported by Food and Wine, Pringles is bringing back the two cookout-adjacent flavors for a limited time to close out the summer. The flavors will reportedly be rolled out to over 15,000 Dollar General stores in the U.S. starting late this month and will remain on store shelves through August — or while supplies last, as is the case with pretty much any limited-edition offering.

Now, if you’re a fan of Pringles and unusual flavors you may notice that neither Mac ‘N Cheese nor Bacon are particularly new flavors. Both have appeared on store shelves before. Bacon in particular last graced store shelves roughly five years ago, while Mac ‘N Cheese debuted in 2017 as part of Pringles’ Thanksgiving Dinner pack, a sampler tray that featured eight different flavors based on traditional Thanksgiving foods: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Creamed Corn, Green Bean Casserole, Pumpkin Pie, and Mac ‘N Cheese.

Both Bacon and Mac ‘N Cheese Pringles have a suggested retail price of $1.50 per canister and both Dollar General and Pringles are asking consumers to vote which flavor is their favorite, having them tweet their choice to Pringles’ Twitter account with the hashtag #PringlesEntry between July 22 and August 18 for a chance to win various prizes.

These two special flavors of Pringles aren’t the first time Dollar General has had exclusive Pringles varieties for their customers, either. Back in 2017, the retailer offered a chicken-flavored Top Ramen Pringles that I can personally confirm did, in fact, taste exactly like a bowl of Top Ramen soup in chip form. The flavor was popular enough that it was brought back for a second limited-edition run in April 2018, again as a Dollar General exclusive.

Will you be checking out the Dollar General exclusive Mac ‘N Cheese and Bacon Pringles flavors? Let us know in the comments below.