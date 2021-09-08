Did a Men in Black PS5 game just leak? Tomorrow, PlayStation Showcase 2021 is set to go down. The 40-minute presentation is set to provide PlayStation fans a glimpse into the future of the PS4 and PS5. According to rumors and reports, the new God of War will be present, plus possibly a new Infamous game. Meanwhile, it’s safe to assume titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West will be present, plus a variety of partners. If all of this happens, it doesn’t leave much room for many other surprises, but according to a new leak, one surprise that will happen is the reveal of a new Men in Black game from Sony Bend, the studio best known for 2019’s Days Gone.

The scuttlebutt surfaced this morning after a 4chan post popped up with an image of an EB Games listing of a Men in Black game from Sony Bend. The listing can’t be validated because the listing is no longer live, and so far no one has thrown their weight behind the leak, thought industry insider and leaker Nick Baker did put place his chips on the leak being legit.

Below, you can check out the listing for yourself, courtesy of Okami Games over on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Okami13_/status/1435594996359516164

It’s important to remember that everything here should be taken with a grain of salt given the source of the image and that, at the moment of publishing, none of the usual suspects have touched the leak with any type of comment. And of course, neither Sony Bend nor Sony proper have commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. If this changes, or if the situation develops, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. If this leak is genuine, there’s a good chance we will hear about this game tomorrow at the aforementioned PlayStation Showcase.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest on both the PS4 and the PS5 — click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of this leak? Would be interested in a Men in Black game from Sony Bend?