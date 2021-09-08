PS5 Pro Release Date and Price Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, Sony is already working on a PS5 Pro that will release sometime between late 2023 and late 2024 at a price point between $600 and $700. At the former price point, it would cost $200 more than the PS4 Pro and the same as the launch PS3. At the latter price point, it would be the most expensive PlayStation console to date, not taking inflation into account. And of course, the console will come packing technology and specs that warrant this price point, but at that price point, most won’t care how powerful or advanced it is.

The report comes the way of Moore’s Law Is Dead, who says they are 100 percent sure the PS5 Pro is in the works, and of the two aforementioned release windows, the former, 2023, is more likely. Details on the parts of the machine aren’t really divulged, but a new AMD SOC is mentioned and the possibility the machine would be used to market Sony’s 8K TVs, however, the latter is unlikely given the market for 8K TVs, which is unlikely to be vibrant anytime soon, and even by 2023 and 2024.

Below, you can find the report for yourself, which comes courtesy of Moore’s Law Is Dead and YouTube:

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Even if this all of this information is accurate — which is a big if — it’s all embryonic and subject to change. As for the source itself, they have proven reliable and reputable in the past, but this report is also laced with considerable speculation.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on any of this or addressed the report in any capacity. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons — including the company’s history of not addressing unofficial and speculative reports — but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5 — including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and restock updates — click here. In the most recent and related news, the next big PS5 exclusive may have leaked this morning. Meanwhile, some gamers think the PlayStation Showcase will feature the reveal of the most anticipated game on the Internetcomi.