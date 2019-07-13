Rabies Alert Issued at Walt Disney World’s Epcot Over Feral Cat

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County issued a 60-day rabies alert after a feral cat in the area of Walt Disney World‘s Epcot theme park tested positive for rabies, TIME reports.

The alert, which extends for a two-mile radius of Epcot park, was issued after the cat was discovered in an office building’s parking lot outside of the park, according to a Disney spokesperson. The spokesperson confirmed with TIME two cast members were scratched by the cat but were not infected.

Guests in the area are advised not to make contact with the natural wildlife surrounding the 40 square mile-wide resort as the health department warns the cat may have infected other animals, such as skunks, raccoons, foxes and otters. Contact with stray dogs and cats in the area should also be avoided.

The resort, which sits on natural swampland, already has signs in place warning guests not to feed wildlife.

“This alert should not give a false sense of security to areas that have not been named under this alert,” the department said in a press release issued earlier in the week.

#Rabies Alert issued for southwest Orange County, FL. 2-mile radius around the intersection of I-4 & Epcot Center Dr. Avoid all wild animals & feral cats or dogs. If bitten or scratched by a wild animal seek medical treatment & call @OrangeCoFL Animal Services at 407-254-9150. pic.twitter.com/eHrRC4nCUa — GOHealthyOrange (@DohOrange) July 9, 2019

The department also issued the following advice to residents and visitors of southwest Orange County: