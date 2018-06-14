Kim Kardashian Got ‘Rick and Morty’ To Record A Birthday Song For Kanye West

Never underestimate Kim Kardashian-West.

If any doubts remained about her influential superpower, they can all be set aside with her latest accomplishment: Getting Rick and Morty to deliver a birthday song to Kanye.

The two-minute long video tribute was an awkward ode to Kanye, set to the scene of the pair breaking into Kanye’s bedroom and can be viewed here, or on Kim’s twitter.

If you aren’t in a safe space to listen with the volume up, you should probably wait because things get weird.

If you aren’t going to remember to come back and listen, here are the lyrics (minus the uneasy qualms from Morty):

“Kanye’s birthday, Morty / It only happens once every seven years, Morty / Crawling through the window right now / It’s Kanye’s birthday time / Crawling out across the floor / Towards his bed / He’s got nice sheets / Crawling up the sheets / Under the sheets with Kanye / I’m getting close and cuddly now.

(Writer’s note: It gets more weird from there.)

“I’m gonna give him a kiss on his forehead / He’s sexy and buff / And he’s nice / I’m gonna write my name in pen on his leg / As a human being he’s my friend / As a human body he’s a pillow / He’s my friend, it’s his birthday / It’s Kanye’s birthday today.

(Writer’s note: Rick, clearly has something else in mind.)

“Take a lock of his hair, Morty / Here take this, I’m gonna make some clones of him later / I’m gonna make some Kanye clones / Gonna fill a room with them / Amazing music will come out of that room.

“Morty, grab all of those sneakers / Yeah, they’re worth a bunch of money just grab ’em; we gotta go. / Hurry up, let’s get the f— out of here. / Happy birthday, Kanye.”

So, yep, that was stuffed full of all of the Rick and Morty awkwardness that fans of the program love and we will assume that Kanye appreciated the gift.

The controversial personality has been a known supporter of the program and expressed his excitement when it was renewed through Season 7.

“This is the greatest news This is my favorite show I’ve seen every episode at least 5 times each,” he posted on his Twitter account.

For those just catching up, Rick and Morty season 3 ended with a standalone episode that saw Rick take on the President of the United States. He was forced to impersonate an alternate version of himself to convince the government that he could be trusted again.

While the episode was great in its own right, it did not answer many of the questions from the rest of the series, including clues to Rick’s true origin; the looming threat of the Evil Morty; the question of whether Beth is truly a clone (and what happened to the original Beth, if so); Galactic Federation agents Tammy and “Phoenix Person” still being out there on Rick’s tail, and of course, the fate of Mr. Poopybutthole.