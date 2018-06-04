SpongeBob And The Rock Are Discussing Nicknames on Twitter

SpongeBob Squarepants and The Rock have become best friends over some nickname questions.

Both global icons seem to have earned self-explanatory nicknames. One if a sponge, lives under water, and wears square pants. The other is a ridiculously chiseled beast of a human that just keeps working hard. Spongebob and The Rock. However, this hasn’t stopped SpongeBob from asking the People’s Champ where he got his nickname from, which puzzle the Great One.

Check out the Twitter exchange between SpongeBob and The Rock (and the Internet’s awesome reactions, of course) below…

Hey Rock?

It all started with SpongeBob’s first tweet, complete with a Patrick Star gif.

“Hey The Rock, what inspired your nickname?” SpongeBob asks. “Patrick Star’s home? Either war, we love it! #SaySomethingNiceDay.”

Of course, Patrick Star has lived under a rock (literally) since the day SpongeBob Squarepants first started airing. Ironically enough, his intelligence level reflects the metaphor for “living under a rock.” Those cheeky writers…

This was how it began, leading to Dwayne Johnson’s response.

Beef Piston

Hi Bob, which nickname are you referring to? Big Daddy? The Rock? Samoan Thor? Beef Piston? Or the inappropriate one I earned back in college?



Ps, love your work.



DJ https://t.co/1MNvEy8nqY — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2018

“Hi Bob, which nickname are you referring to?” Johnson asked, seeking clarification as he has gone by many names through the years. “Big Daddy? The Rock? Somoan Thor? Beef Piston? Or the inappropriate one I earned back in college?”

He signed the tweet with a signoff saying he loves SpongeBob’s work.

It didn’t end there, though. The Rock and SpongeBob have

F is for Friends

Hi DJ,



We earned one or two cool names ourselves back in boating school ?.



P.S. Do you smell what the Bob is cooking? (It’s Krabby Patties btw) — SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) June 3, 2018

After a couple of tweets went back and forth, SpongeBob and The Rock were on a initial-names basis.

“Hi DJ, we earned one or two cool names ourselves back in boating school,” SpongeBob wrote. “P.S. Do you smell what the Bob is cooking? (It’s Krabby Patties btw).”

So far, Johnson has not responded to SpongeBob’s most recent tweet, but the callout of his popular WWE phrase, “Do you smell what The Rock is cooking?” might warrant a rebuttal.

Reactions

SpongeBob tweeted the rock? What a time to be alive https://t.co/vNz8qub3Em — Angel (@Angel_Sabala) June 3, 2018

Naturally, the Internet had their way with the exchange. As pointed out by Twitter user Angel, The Rock and SpongeBob having a conversation indicates this is quite a “time to be alive.” Perhaps they will be running mates in the 2020 election?

The crossover to end all crossovers. https://t.co/fXdkziJ1um — Joshua Erenberg (@JoshErenberg) June 3, 2018

Joshua Erenberg rules this is officially “the crossover to end all crossovers.” Not even the Avengers can top it.

Dwayne Johnson addresses Spongebob as “Bob” https://t.co/BaRrD9xmqH — rabid feminist (@Marissa_CO) June 3, 2018

Furthering the friendship, “rabid feminist” points out that The Rock addresses SpongeBob as “Bob.” Going back to what Angel, it truly is an amazing time to be alive.

More Stuff

Beef piston. My heads gone at beef piston. I’m becoming a monk. Beef. Piston. https://t.co/Yu7xPZe8Aw — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) June 3, 2018

Carl Anka can’t quite handle the fact that The Rock has been called (or refers to himself as) “Beef Piston.” As a result, he’s “becoming a monk.”

Note the time. On this day, Dwayne Johnson directly told Spongebob Squarepants that one of his nicknames is ‘Beef Piston.’ Life is so very good. https://t.co/M3l17Xlgt6 — Chance Nichols (@PowerfulChance) June 3, 2018

Chance Nichols continued with the Beef Piston train, emphasizing the fact that it might be one of the best nicknames to ever lay the smack down on the world.

Imagine if his name was beef piston instead of the rock https://t.co/fZbiNBKy8a — ?? (@Stecher_7400) June 3, 2018

But, we’re going to leave Beef Piston right here. He is Dwayne Johnson, sometimes The Rock, and nevermore the Beef Piston. No one wants to see Beef Piston in Black Adam. That sounds horrifying.