Storm Area 51 Event Leads Arizona County to Sign Emergency Declaration

A new Area 51 event has generated some angst within the Nevada County of Nye, and they are taking some precautions to prepare for what could end up being around 2 million unwanted visitors. Commissioner John Koenig announced that the Nye County commissioners voted 4 to 0 to approve an emergency declaration that will allow the state to supply resources if a rural county needs help. Crazily enough Nye isn’t the only county to sign an emergency declaration, and it’s all to do with an event titled Storm Area 51 started by Matty Roberts which itself started after Roberts listened to an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The event’s full title is Storm Area 51: They Can’t Stop All of Us and was originally set to take place on September 20th in the Amargosa Valley, but that’s since been switched to Lincoln County in Rachel, Nevada. Rachel is evidently the UFO Capital of the World according to them, and they happen to be located on State Route 375, which has been named the Extraterrestrial Highway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lincoln Country has also voted to pre-sign an emergency declaration like Nye, as so far there are 2 million people who have RSVP’d to the event.

It seems the group might try and explore the Nevada Test Site near Area 51, but Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews said that those who are thinking about that should reconsider.

“The Nevada Test and Training Range is an area where the Air Force tests and trains combat aircraft,” McAndrews told USA Today. “Any attempt to illegally access military installations or military training areas is dangerous.”

Yeah, we’d take her recommendation if we were you.

If this event does end up happening, hopefully, it will end up being an odd but peaceful event without any over the top antics that cause it to become a problem for either the towns involved or the military in the area.

What do you think about all this? Let us know in the comments!