Super Bowl 52: What Time Does The Super Bowl Start

What time does the Super Bowl start tonight? That’s the question being sent via text message and entered on Google all day today. So if you find yourself on the receiving end on “What time do the Super Bowl LII start tonight,” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 2018 Super bowl begins.

Here is what you need to know:

Super Bowl 52 is live on NBC tonight, February 4th 2018, at 6:30PM Eastern & 3:30PM Pacific.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the the big game starts, right?

How about what teams are playing in Super Bowl LII? Super Bowl 52 will feature the New England Patriots going one on one with the Philadelphia Eagles. This will be the New England Patriots’ eighth Super Bowl in the past 16 years having only lost twice. They lost to the New York Giants both times. This is also the Philadelphia Eagles’ chance for revenge after losing to the New England Patriots back in 2005.

The 2018 Super Bowl will not only be host to the football game itself, but fans are also wondering “What movie trailers will air during Super Bowl LII.” We’ve got you covered there too. We know we’ll be seeing a trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’, ‘Red Sparrow’, ‘Black Panther’ and more. For a full list of what to expect, click here. If you want to see all the commercials from the Super Bowl, we’ve collected them for you here.

If you can’t get to a television on Sunday night, and still are wondering how to watch the Super Bowl here’s what you can do. If you want to follow the Super Bowl live, NBC will be streaming the game to both the NBC and NBC Sports app for free. The game will be streaming at NBCSports.com and you can download the app from the Google Play or iTunes store.

Last but not least, what about who is playing the halftime show at Super Bowl 52? Justin Timberlake has the honor of performing at Super Bowl LII and will most likely play a number of classic hits in addition to some new tracks off his latest album.

If football isn’t your game and you’re more of a dog person, Animal Planet will be airing Puppy Bowl 14 at 3PM Eastern following the Kitten Bowl at 1PM Eastern on the Hallmark Channel.

Now that you know when the 2018 Super Bowl starts, have you picked out your snacks?