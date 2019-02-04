Super Bowl: Watch Tom Brady and MVP Julian Edelman Recite Classic Disney World Catch Phrase

Following their Super Bowl LIII win, the New England Patriots are going to Walt Disney World.

Star quarterback Tom Brady and MVP Julian Edelman made the famous declaration while celebrating their 13-3 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Brady and @Edelman11, you and the New England Patriots just won the #SuperBowl. What are you going to do next? pic.twitter.com/TGVZDOhfIk — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 4, 2019

Both athletes will be celebrated at Walt Disney World‘s Magic Kingdom as part of its pre-parade celebration ahead of the Festival of Fantasy Parade, per WDWNT.

The catch phrase, in use since Super Bowl XXI in 1987, is often shouted by Brady. After the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, Brady awarded the Walt Disney World trip to running back James White.

The Florida resort in 2018 announced 19 new experiences to roll out over the course of 2019, including all-new music and dance show Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration and the Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party, which sees Mickey and Minnie Mouse dance in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle to the tune of live singers performing new spins on classic Mickey Mouse Club songs.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom celebrates the 25th anniversary of 1994’s animated The Lion King with the Hakuna Matata Dance Party on Discovery Island, hosted by two of Simba’s closest friends, Rafiki and Timon.

Now through February 25, the Epcot International Festival of the Arts offers guests the opportunity to indulge in world-class culinary, visual and performing arts. The event brings with it the expansion of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series to seven days a week, allowing for more live Disney musical magic.

Also racing to the resort this spring is new show Ka-Chow! Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, inspired by Disney-Pixar’s beloved Cars franchise. The interactive show includes character encounters with the veteran racer and speedy friend Cruz Ramirez.

Opening at the Walt Disney World Resort this fall is Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Disney’s largest-ever single-theme expansion wholly inspired by the Star Wars saga.