Celebrate International Tabletop Day With Magic Dominaria Unboxing

After over a decade fans are finally getting to return where Magic began, Dominaria, and there’s no better time to take a look at the new set than on International Tabletop Day.

International Tabletop Day is, of course, the day where gamers all over the world gather around to enjoy their favorite hobby, whether that includes dice, cards, or plenty of luck. It also happens to be the 25th Anniversary of Magic The Gathering, and we took a quick look at the brand new set that returns to the homeplace of the game, Dominaria.

As you can see in the video, we quite enjoyed opening up some new booster packs from the brand new set, and you can check out some of the gorgeous cards we got first hand. Suffice it to say, we’re pretty excited to get more time with all the new abilities.

The set also features the return of Richard Garfield to the Magic design team, something Dominaria Vision Design team lead Mark Rosewater always hoped for (via Magic).

“For years, when people ask if Richard would ever be on another design team, I always said all he had to do was ask,” Rosewater said. “It then came to my attention that when Richard was asked if he’d ever be on another design team, he always replied he’d say yes if I ever asked. Well, years went by where the two of us were unaware we were each waiting on the other to say something. Once this was brought to my attention, I called up Richard and said, “How would you like to be on another Magic design team? I think I have the perfect set.” As always, it was a treat to work with Richard on a design.

You can find the official description below.

“All early Magic sets except for Arabian Nights and Homelands took place here; the Weatherlight Saga dealt with a devastating invasion of this world, and Dominaria was revisited in Time Spiral. The Serra Angels referred to the plane of Dominaria as “The Wheel” because what happens there affects many other planes.. what will Gideon and Liliana’s sudden arrival on Dominaria on a mission to destroy Belzenlok, Liliana’s last demon, do to the Wheel..?

Also Teferi, Jaya Ballard, Karn and more make their appearances in this strange scene. Look for all new cards and game-play mechanics to take your Magic The Gathering card deck to all new places! The Magic The Gathering Dominaria master set contains 269 cards: each booster pack contains 15 random cards from the master set.”