Taco Bell Is Apparently Running out of Tortillas

It’s 2019 so we should all know by now to expect the unexpected. Yet here we are, surprised that Taco Bell has apparently run into a shortage of tortillas. As you might expect from a fast food chain that specializes in tortilla-based dishes, that provides quite the conundrum. Earlier today, many taco-crazed customers based in the Tennessee Valley began taking to social media to sound the alarms about tortilla-less restaurants.

After the complaints started going viral, PEOPLE was able to secure a comment from the Irvine, Ca.-based taco joint.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious menu items like the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the meantime,” the statement reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Has your go-to Taco Bell location been affected by the shortage? Let us know in the comments below!

