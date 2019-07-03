Taco Bell Is Apparently Running out of Tortillas

It’s 2019 so we should all know by now to expect the unexpected. Yet here we are, surprised that Taco Bell has apparently run into a shortage of tortillas. As you might expect from a fast food chain that specializes in tortilla-based dishes, that provides quite the conundrum. Earlier today, many taco-crazed customers based in the Tennessee Valley began taking to social media to sound the alarms about tortilla-less restaurants.

After the complaints started going viral, PEOPLE was able to secure a comment from the Irvine, Ca.-based taco joint.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants are experiencing supplier shortages, we are working diligently to replenish the supply of our tortillas (used for products like quesadillas and burritos) in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious menu items like the Power Menu Bowl or Cheesy Gordita Crunch in the meantime,” the statement reads. “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

Some tweets from the disgruntled fans can be seen below.

i was gonna stop at McDonald’s on the way home but i was like “nah they won’t have any ice cream” so I went to taco bell instead and they were deadass OUT OF TORTILLAS. thank God nacho fries r back or I’d have starved — ya boiiii 🐢💨 (@aron_sux) July 2, 2019

Apparently Taco Bell is having a nationwide shortage of their bigger tortillas and no one is talking about it??? Why am I the only one who’s paying attention to the important things??? You’re all sheep 🐑🐑🐑 — Cody Fanning (@CodyFanning) July 3, 2019

I’m at a @tacobell that ran out of tortillas. I’ve been to Taco Bell close to 1,000 times in my life and have never once seen this. What is this world coming to? — Nirav Shah (@nirav98) July 2, 2019

im at taco bell and they ran out of all tortillas but they’re still open for business?? tf close down. now i’m stuck in the drive thru line wtf am I supposed to order ??? 😭 — 𝔤𝔦𝔯𝔞𝔰𝔬𝔩 🌻 (@hotgirlastro) June 29, 2019

