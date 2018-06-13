The Flash Comic Preview: Does Cisco Have A Love Interest?

The official twitter account for The CW Television Network’s hit television series, The Flash, has posted a new comic book-style preview for next Tuesday’s “Rogue Time” episode.

Listen, Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) has had a rough week. You know, the whole run in with the Reverse-Flash left him feeling dead tired. Now he just wants to hit a bar and have some funny with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). And in walks a drop dead gorgeous blonde who only has eyes for Cisco.



Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN COLD AND HEAT WAVE RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY; PEYTON LIST GUEST STARS AS LISA SNART — The Flash (Grant Gustin) learns that Captain Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller) and Heat Wave (guest star Dominic Purcell) have returned to Central City. This time Snart has brought along his baby sister Lisa (guest star Peyton List) to help wreak havoc on the city. John Behring directed the episode with story by Grainne Godfree and teleplay by Brooke Eikmeier & Kai Yu Wu (#116).

Don’t miss a new episode of The Flash Tuesday at 8/7c!