‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Fans Remember J.R.R. Tolkien on What Would Have Been His 127th Birthday

It has been over 45 years since the world lost J.R.R. Tolkien, one of history's most prominent

It has been over 45 years since the world lost J.R.R. Tolkien, one of history’s most prominent writers. January 3rd, 2019 marks 127 years since the author was born in South Africa and fans are jumping at the chance to celebrate on social media.

Best known for The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings, and The Silmarillion, the English author was born in 1892 and served as a professor for a large portion of his life.

The Hobbit was initially published in 1937, followed by The Lord of the Rings, which was written between 1937 and 1949, and originally published in 1954.

Best known for his high fantasy, the author became recognized as the father of the modern genre. A resurgence for the series began in 2001 when Peter Jackson‘s popular film franchise began, eventually earning the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 2004 for The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.

In addition to LOTR, Tolkien was an author of literary criticism, writing Beowulf: The Monsters and the Critics, a lecture that was published into a paper in 1936.

The Silmarillion, a collection of mythopoeic work, was the author’s “Sketch of the Mythology.” It was edited by his son, Christopher Tolkien, and published after J.R.R. died.

Tolkien’s works have never stopped being relevant, and fans of the author continue to honor him today…

