The Powerpuff Girls Returning to TV for the First Time in Years

The Powerpuff Girls are gearing up to return to TV screens for the first time in years with a new time slot coming to Cartoon Network. Warner Bros. Animation has gone to great lengths to celebrate some of their Cartoon Network classic shows in unexpected ways. With the likes of the special Checkered Past block with Adult Swim bringing back some of these older shows for a regular schedule for the first time in many years, there are a few notable series that fans have been hoping to see make their return to TV too but have yet to do so.

The Powerpuff Girls have been getting a lot of buzz online lately thanks to the recent leaking of the cancelled live-action pilot, and interest in the original animated series is at an all time high as a result. Thankfully, it looks like there’s going to be a much easier way to watch episodes of the classic series as @CNSchedules on X has spotted that The Powerpuff Girls will be returning to Cartoon Network on Saturday, April 12th as part of a new morning lineup that also includes a returning Steven Universe to the network as well

The Powerpuff Girls Returns to Cartoon Network

The schedule for The Powerpuff Girls‘ return to Cartoon Network (which thankfully doesn’t look to be teasing the reboot from 2016 either, which was panned by fans and critics for good reason) on Saturday, April 12th breaks down as such:

9:00AM – Teen Titans Go!

9:30AM – Iyanu

10:00AM – Steven Universe

10:30AM – The Powerpuff Girls

It’s a great time for The Powerpuff Girls to return to Cartoon Network as it’s about to be much harder to stream the classic episodes too. Although the series is still going to be available with Max for the foreseeable future, The Powerpuff Girls is going to be leaving Netflix’s streaming service on April 2nd. With the series returning to Cartoon Network not long after, it’s going to be the perfect time to shift up your habits and check it out on Saturday mornings.

The Powerpuff Girls last had a regular place on Cartoon Network’s schedule back in 2023 to celebrate the animated series’ 25th anniversary, but this return is a little more notable despite the fanfare behind. Because unlike some of the other Cartoon Network classics airing with the network again, The Powerpuff Girls hasn’t been put into one of the Adult Swim time slots.

What’s Next for The Powerpuff Girls?

The Powerpuff Girls might never be launching a live-action series, but there are still new projects for the franchise now in the works. It’s important to note that the classic will be returning to Cartoon Network specifically as it’s a good indication of the future plans that Warner Bros. Animation could have in the works. It was announced that original series creator Craig McCracken would be returning for a new revival of The Powerpuff Girls (and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends), but no new updates have been announced as of the time of this publication.

Working with Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (The Amazing World of Gumball), Sam Register, president of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe said the following about the reboot’s initial announcement, “The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up…Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he’s bringing two of his greatest works in ‘The Powerpuff Girls’ and ‘Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends,’ and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio.”

