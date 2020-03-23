The Walking Dead Fans Say Goodbye to Michonne

The Walking Dead fans are saying goodbye to Michonne after Sunday’s episode. It was a heartfelt tribute to the path she’s taken and what could have been in store if different decisions had been made along the way. There were guest stars, via older footage, and some iconic moments from throughout the show’s run that ended up getting a bit of a remix. Still, the lasting feeling coming out of that episode is the fact that Danai Gurira has taken her last bow on the show. With so many familiar faces gone, the fanbase is taking nothing for granted when one of the longest-tenured performers decides to hang up her katana.

Scott Gimple previously alluded to how weird it would be for fans to say goodbye to Michonne. He tweeted, “Things r weird, scary, & seeing peeps come together (while staying apart) is wonderful. Tonight, we have a weird, scary, wonderful goodbye to one of the all time greats, @DanaiGurira. We hope that, if u want, it can take u away from the hard parts of all of this for a while.”

The woman of the hour told Comicbook.com about her departure in a previous interview. Filming that final day was very emotional for her. Norman Reedus and executive producer Denise Huth coordinated a massive surprise party for Gurira on the Fourth of July. All that emotion bubbled to the surface and it wasn’t long before the cast recognized the gravity of the moment.

“I was finishing on the 4th of July so I didn’t think anyone was gonna really be around,” Gurira previously revealed. “So they caught me the night before and I was totally off guard and it was just, everyone was gathered, there was this gorgeous cake that was Michonne with the sword and everything. Norman and, of course, Darrell Pritchett, the amazing man in charge of our special effects, they had this massive, really gorgeous, overwhelming fireworks display.”

Reedus is notoriously close to his co-star and previously said that he misses her “every day.” In an interview with Peter Travers, the TWD star talked about how their friendship formed over time.

“I just fell in love with her,” Reedus said of Gurira before her farewell. “When you’re on a show that long, you cry real tears with these people, you fight together as a team, you have all the on-set arguments. But you become very close to everybody on that cast.”

Were you satisfied with Michonne’s goodbye? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the messages below:

