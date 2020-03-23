The Walking Dead Fans React to Rick, Glenn, Carl and More Returning

The Walking Dead fans are absolutely crushed that Michonne is officially gone. Sunday proved to be the last adventure with Danai Gurira‘s character. “What We Become” has been pinned in fans’ brains for a while as the actress’s final bow on the series. That drugged haze with so many moments from the show’s past, but twisted will stick with fans for a while. So many familiar faces have fallen by the wayside at this point. A lot of them manage to make an appearance via older footage. That includes Andrea, Rick, Carl, Abraham, Glen, and more. Still, everyone knew that this day would be coming and it can be viewed as a celebration of the character as well.

Scott Gimple alluded to the fact that Michonne’s goodbye would be a little weird and emotional for fans. He tweeted, “Things r weird, scary, & seeing peeps come together (while staying apart) is wonderful. Tonight, we have a weird, scary, wonderful goodbye to one of the all time greats, @DanaiGurira. We hope that, if u want, it can take u away from the hard parts of all of this for a while.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gurira told Comicbook.com about her departure in a previous interview. That was an emotional day for her as Norman Reeds and executive producer Denise Huth both helped coordinate a massive surprise party for the actress on July 4th. She was clearly moved by the gesture and it radiated to the rest of the cast.

“I was finishing on the 4th of July so I didn’t think anyone was gonna really be around,” Gurira said previously. “So they caught me the night before and I was totally off guard and it was just, everyone was gathered, there was this gorgeous cake that was Michonne with the sword and everything. Norman and, of course, Darrell Pritchett, the amazing man in charge of our special effects, they had this massive, really gorgeous, overwhelming fireworks display.”

Reedus has really forged a strong bond with his co-star and said that he misses her “every day.” He told Peter Travers about how solid their friendship had become over time.

“I just fell in love with her,” Reedus told the host about Gurira. “When you’re on a show that long, you cry real tears with these people, you fight together as a team, you have all the on-set arguments. But you become very close to everybody on that cast.”

Was this episode the emotional gut-punch you thought it would be? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the responses down below:

It all changed up

Things could’ve been drastically different for Michonne.. #TWD pic.twitter.com/miPzv5sDem — TWD Fan Page (@FTWDFans) March 23, 2020

Feelings were had.

Straight for the heart

alternate rick killing alternate michonne having a lot of feelings and every one of them is depressing #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yBG9aISvFM — t (@luciecordeIias) March 23, 2020

We can’t deal

i love that andrea played such a huge part in michonne’s storyline i adored them #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/9ggbsDvzVt — lauren (@aIyciasrhee) March 23, 2020

New perspective

I was so excited when I saw this moment on the opening of tonight’s #TheWalkingDead b/c we never got to see Danai Gurira as Michonne on the season 2 finale. It was a stand-in at the time. pic.twitter.com/i8MgTjMAwp — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 23, 2020

Man what???

Savior Michonne is quite a sight

SAVIOR MICHONNE!!!??? OH MAN I CANNOT BELIEVE HOW INSANE THIS HALLUCINATION IS!! THIS IS AMAZING!!! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/M6mI0jeKT8 — Sara 🌸💀🌸 (@writtenbysara) March 23, 2020

Things are so different, it’s WILD